Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune named Abdelaziz Djerad as the country's new prime minister on Saturday, state TV reported.
Recent related news from verified sources

Algerian president appoints new PM

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has requested the new prime minister, Abdelaziz Djerrad, to form a cabinet. The post Algerian president appoints new PM...
Premium Times Nigeria

Lebanon President Aoun names Hassan Diab as next prime minister

Lebanon President Aoun names Hassan Diab as next prime ministerLebanon President Michel Aoun designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister with close ties to Hezbollah, as the country's next prime...
WorldNews

