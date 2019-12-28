Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Algeria names new prime minister

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday named a university professor and former diplomat as prime minister as he builds a new government to handle political unrest and a looming economic challenge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister

Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister 02:19

 Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kosovo is still without a new prime minister or president [Video]Kosovo is still without a new prime minister or president

Kosovo is still without a new prime minister or president

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:03Published

Iraqi students protest as PM's nomination delayed [Video]Iraqi students protest as PM's nomination delayed

Hundreds of Iraqi students took to the streets of Basra on Tuesday, blaming the ruling political parties for the delay in the nomination of a new prime minister.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

From cashier to world's youngest PM. Finland's new leader breaks the mold

From cashier to world's youngest PM. Finland's new leader breaks the mold(CNN)When leaders from the European Council gathered for a group photo in Brussels last week, it was hard to miss the class newbie. Standing front and center...
WorldNews

Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab as new prime minister

President Michel Aoun has announced that former Education Minister Hassan Diab will become Lebanon's next prime minister. As the country is rocked by violent...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24WorldNewsSify

Tweets about this

dt_next

DT Next #Algeria’s authorities publicly welcomed the street protests, casting them as a patriotic movement aimed at refresh… https://t.co/LPv1oIQ19j 3 minutes ago

Henry_Dijkhoff

Henry Dijkhoff #Algeria's President #Tebboune names new #PrimeMinister #Djerad https://t.co/iPZmIIS6Dg 20 minutes ago

ThatsbharatNews

Thats Bharat Algeria names new prime minister ... #onlinenews #latestnews more: https://t.co/Mo1u9neno1 https://t.co/EjN5LyP7dC 33 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Algeria's Newly Elected President Names a Prime Minister - https://t.co/3L6uiBswXA 40 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Algeria's newly elected president names a prime minister https://t.co/V4zMLjsCJ8 44 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Algeria's newly elected president names a prime minister https://t.co/TZ3aNadqsq 54 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Algeria names new prime minister - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/ZDHXEV1n29 57 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Algeria’s newly elected president names a prime minister https://t.co/UuTpxc0jNX 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.