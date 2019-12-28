Global  

Hangover museum opens in Croatia

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
For anyone who's ever had "one of those nights," your boozy behavior has inspired a new museum in Croatia dedicated exclusively to hangovers. Roxana Saberi reports.
News video: The Museum of Hangovers Is Now Open

The Museum of Hangovers Is Now Open 00:55

 Museum of Hangover has opened up in Croatia and it features all the random stories and items from various drunken nights, and even has an interactive side. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

