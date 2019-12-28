Global  

Parliament head in east Libya: Turkey troops offer 'unacceptable'

Al Jazeera Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Chief of parliament in Libya's east says Turkey's willingness to dispatch troops would amount to breach of sovereignty.
News video: Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya 01:23

 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present a legislation to parliament in January. Emer McCarthy reports.

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present a legislation to parliament in January. Emer McCarthy..

Libya: Turkey Poised to Send Troops at Request of Tripoli Govt

[Deutsche Welle] Turkey is preparing to send troops and advanced weapons to the embattled UN-backed Libyan government. The military muscle flexing puts it at...
allAfrica.com

Libyan official: Turkish troops unwanted, destabilizing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s willingness to dispatch troops to Libya is “unacceptable” and such a move would constitute unwanted meddling in the...
Seattle Times

