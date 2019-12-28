Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harry, Meghan trademark 'Sussex Royal' brand

CTV News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked the "Sussex Royal" brand for dozens of products and services, including clothing and magazines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan in 2019 [Video]Harry and Meghan in 2019

Here is a look at some of the key moments for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle register trademarks for hundreds of products under Sussex Royal brand

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have registered the trademarks for hundreds of products with their Sussex Royal brand.
The Argus

Britain's Harry and Meghan file for Sussex Royal trade mark

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have filed to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a trade mark, according to a document...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FBIDEPTOFSTATE

FBI DEPARTMENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @InStyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry file to trademark their new charity, Sussex Royal: https://t.co/qtLCllP9dx 8 minutes ago

InStyle

InStyle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry file to trademark their new charity, Sussex Royal: https://t.co/qtLCllP9dx 10 minutes ago

ChristinaSMMess

Christina Sheryl Messenger RT @SkyNews: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked their brand "Sussex Royal", prompting speculation they may intend to roll out… 12 minutes ago

KILLPOPCULTR

KPC Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark "Sussex Royal" (via #InStyle) #celebrity #entertainment #lifestyle https://t.co/S2oCboHFZT 23 minutes ago

fashion_x_style

Fashion & Style Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark "Sussex Royal" https://t.co/ZcZ7tlA8pr https://t.co/ieudZQT1eH 26 minutes ago

DeniseT01

Denise Turner RT @SkyNews: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked their brand "Sussex Royal", prompting speculation they may roll out branded pr… 40 minutes ago

scarletindigo3

scarlet indigo RT @SkyNews: Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan trademark their brand 'Sussex Royal' https://t.co/hofKzgdtA6 47 minutes ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have trademarked 'Sussex Royal' https://t.co/fGIXru4vG9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.