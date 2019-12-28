Harry, Meghan trademark 'Sussex Royal' brand

FBI DEPARTMENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @InStyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry file to trademark their new charity, Sussex Royal: https://t.co/qtLCllP9dx 8 minutes ago

InStyle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry file to trademark their new charity, Sussex Royal: https://t.co/qtLCllP9dx 10 minutes ago

Christina Sheryl Messenger RT @SkyNews: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked their brand "Sussex Royal", prompting speculation they may intend to roll out… 12 minutes ago

KPC Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark "Sussex Royal" (via #InStyle) #celebrity #entertainment #lifestyle https://t.co/S2oCboHFZT 23 minutes ago

Fashion & Style Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark "Sussex Royal" https://t.co/ZcZ7tlA8pr https://t.co/ieudZQT1eH 26 minutes ago

Denise Turner RT @SkyNews: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked their brand "Sussex Royal", prompting speculation they may roll out branded pr… 40 minutes ago

scarlet indigo RT @SkyNews: Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan trademark their brand 'Sussex Royal' https://t.co/hofKzgdtA6 47 minutes ago