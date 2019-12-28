Global  

Flights suspended after plane crash in Kazakhstan

CBS News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
In Kazakhstan, all Bek Air flights are suspended after a plane crash killed at least 12 people. Investigators at the snow-covered crash site say 98 people were aboard the jet when it hit a concrete wall and a two-story building Friday shortly after takeoff. At least 50 people are in the hospital.
News video: Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can'

Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can' 09:48

 A survivor of the plane crash in Kazakhstan has told Sky News of how brave passengers pulled victims from the wreckage

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead [Video]Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -..

At least 9 killed in Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan

Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.
CTV News

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane CrashWatch VideoAt least 12 people died in a plane crash in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, including the pilot. At least 54 people were injured. The plane was...
Newsy

