Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about 'anti-Iranian' meeting: statement

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Iran summoned Kuwait's envoy in Tehran on Saturday to protest about Kuwaiti officials meeting a representative of a "terrorist group" and hosting an "anti-Iranian" meeting, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
