Japan police find human remains in 'ghost boat' suspected from North Korea

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Japanese police found the remains of at least five people inside a wooden boat with Korean writing on its side after it washed ashore on the coast of one of Japan’s outlying islands.
News video: North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers 00:38

 Seven bodies were found on a 'ghost ship' that washed up on the shore of the island of Sado, Japan. The boat is believed to have come from North Korea as the sides were covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint. CNN reports such North Korean ships have been washing up on Japanese shores. A...

