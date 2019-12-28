Biden tries to explain why he would refuse to testify in Senate impeachment trial
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Former Vice President Joe Biden sought Saturday to explain why he would defy a congressional subpoena if called to testify in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, tweeting that he has always followed the law but that there was no “legal basis” for him to be called as a witness in the impeachment proceedings. […]
7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality. 2. A...
*Joe Biden* said in a new interview that he would not comply with a subpoena in the Senate impeachment trial because "it's all designed to deal with Trump doing... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com