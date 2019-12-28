Global  

Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve muggingA 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died.Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the...
News video: Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas Eve

Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas Eve 00:29

 Police are looking for the suspects caught on camera viciously beating a man to steal $1 on Christmas Eve.

Individuals Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Beating, Robbery In The Bronx [Video]Individuals Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Beating, Robbery In The Bronx

Several individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to a beating and robbery in the Bronx that left one man dead. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve [Video]Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve

A man was beaten by a group of muggers and robbed of just $1 in the Bronx on Christmas Eve. He later died at the hospital. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:12Published


Isle of Man firefighters free cow stuck in trailer

BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Rescue crews were called to the incident in the north of the Isle of Man on Christmas Eve.
BBC Local News

McDonald's workers' quick actions keep woman safe from man who threatened her, police say

Police in California say McDonald's workers' Christmas Eve actions helped arrest a man who had previously abused and threatened the woman.  
USATODAY.com


