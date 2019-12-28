Global  

Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

Newsy Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID LawWatch VideoA federal court has announced it will temporarily block a North Carolina photo ID law set to take effect in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the ID requirement sometime next week. The order will remain in effect until a preliminary injunction against the...
News video: Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

 ​According to the Associated Press, a U.S. district judge said she will formally halt the ID requirement sometime next week.

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law requiring photo identification to vote.
CBS News

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican attempts to require photo identification to vote in North Carolina are being thwarted again by judges hearing arguments that...
Seattle Times

