Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoA federal court has announced it will temporarily block a North Carolina photo ID law set to take effect in 2020.



According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the ID requirement sometime next week. The order will remain in effect until a preliminary injunction against the... Watch VideoA federal court has announced it will temporarily block a North Carolina photo ID law set to take effect in 2020.According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the ID requirement sometime next week. The order will remain in effect until a preliminary injunction against the 👓 View full article

