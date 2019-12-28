Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published 5 days ago Two Australian firefighters die in bushfires Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:21Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Australian PM apologies for holiday during fire crisis Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for holidaying while his country endured an unprecedented...

WorldNews 1 week ago



Australian leader curtails holiday as firefighters killed in huge blazes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology as he cut short a Hawaiian vacation on Friday after two volunteer firefighters were killed...

Reuters India 1 week ago





