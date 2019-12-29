Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in a mall shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in a Denver suburb. The suspect’s capture was announced the day after the Friday shooting inside a J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall. Garrette was charged with first-degree murder, according […] 👓 View full article

