Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
DENVER (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in a mall shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in a Denver suburb. The suspect’s capture was announced the day after the Friday shooting inside a J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall. Garrette was charged with first-degree murder, according […]
