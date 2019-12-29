Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tweets that have come back to bite Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tweets that have come back to bite Donald TrumpHe's arguably the most infamous prolific Tweeter the world has ever seen.So it comes as little surprise that several of US President Donald Trump's 46,800 posts have come back to bite him.Since joining the social media site in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Continues Impeachment Tweets On Vacation

Trump Continues Impeachment Tweets On Vacation 01:43

 President Donald Trump is spending his Christmas holiday away from Washington -- but his social media accounts reveal he has impeachment on his mind, reports Natalie Brand (1:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26, 2019

Recent related videos from verified sources

The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On [Video]The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On

President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore. In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony [Video]Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Tweets About California Homelessness, Threatens to Intervene if Gov. Newsom ‘Can’t Fix Problem’

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to get the federal government involved in “taking care of the homeless population in California” if Democratic...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

Christianity Today Editor Responds to Trump Tweets Live on CNN: ‘Factually Inaccurate We’re Far Left’

Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli appeared on CNN New Day to explain his editorial calling for the removal from office of President Donald Trump. But...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.