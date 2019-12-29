Tweets that have come back to bite Donald Trump

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

He's arguably the most infamous prolific Tweeter the world has ever seen.So it comes as little surprise that several of US President Donald Trump's 46,800 posts have come back to bite him.Since joining the social media site in... He's arguably the most infamous prolific Tweeter the world has ever seen.So it comes as little surprise that several of US President Donald Trump's 46,800 posts have come back to bite him.Since joining the social media site in... 👓 View full article

