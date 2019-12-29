Global  

New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of soundRussia has tested a scary new weapon it claims is superior to anything the US has in its arsenal and can move at lightning speeds. A new intercontinental weapon that can fly 27 times the speed of sound became operational on Friday,...
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia says new intercontinental hypersonic weapon is operational

Moscow says the new 'Avangard' can hit speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound. President Vladimir Putin said during the testing period that its abilities...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndependentNYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews

“Gift of Goodwill” Revealed as the 2020 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Theme

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #newyearseve--To ring in the new decade, Waterford revealed the newest design in their “Greatest Gifts” series: “Gift of...
Business Wire Also reported by •Seattle Times

