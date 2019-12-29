Global  

Officials confirm no survivors in Hawaii tour helicopter crash

CTV News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Officials confirm no survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash; 3 minors and 4 adults were killed.
News video: Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found 00:29

 The remains of six people have been found in the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Kauai.

ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly Crash [Video]ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly Crash

Robin Sax, a lawyer and television analyst, said she was scheduled to take a helicopter tour with the same company on Saturday, but tried to switch her ticket to Thursday's flight that crashed.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:38Published

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


6 Confirmed Dead, 1 Missing Following Tour Helicopter Crash In Hawaii

Seven people were on the flight that was reported missing on Thursday. Officials say that there's no indication of survivors. The recovery search continues on...
NPR Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSBSFOXNews.comSeattle TimesDenver PostDeutsche Welleazcentral.comCBS NewsReutersNewsy

Hawaii helicopter crash victims: Remains of 6 people found in Kauai; one person still missing

Authorities say there are no indications anyone survived crash of tour helicopter on Kauai island. Six victims have been found; one person is missing.  
USATODAY.com

