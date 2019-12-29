Global  

Ivanka Trump indicates she may leave White House if Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*Washington:* Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, has indicated that she could exit the White House if her father is re-elected in the 2020 presidential election.

In a CBS interview, Ivanka said that she is "driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness" when asked if she would...
Ivanka Trump indicates she might leave White House if father is re-elected in 2020

Washington DC [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, has indicated that she could exit the White House if her...
