Several injured in stabbing attack at Hanukkah celebration in New York state

France 24 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.
