Five stabbed at Hanukkah celebration near New York City

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Five stabbed at Hanukkah celebration near New York CityA man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region,...
News video: Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration 00:56

 A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...

