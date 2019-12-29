Global  

Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, the office of Ukraine's president said on Sunday.
