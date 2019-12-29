Iraq beefs up security around air base in country’s west
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks. Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud told The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine […]
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq. Jayson Albano reports.