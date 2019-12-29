Global  

Ukraine begins prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

France 24 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, the office of Ukraine's president said on Sunday.
News video: Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists 00:56

 Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

