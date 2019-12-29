Global  

Will the 'old Montreal magic' disappear with the city's horse-drawn carriages?

CTV News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Montreal has banned horse-drawn guided carriage tours as of Jan. 1, 2020, citing heightened concern over animal welfare.
