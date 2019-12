Environment Canada is warning that a weather system headed for Ontario will bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and blowing snow to large parts of the province.



Environment Canada is warning that a weather system headed for Ontario will bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and blowing snow to large parts...

CBC.ca 23 hours ago



Much of Ontario braces for freezing rain, possible power outages A big chunk of Ontario remains under a series of Environment Canada's freezing rain warnings.

CBC.ca 23 hours ago



