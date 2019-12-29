Global  

French coastguards rescue 31 migrants attempting Channel crossing

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
French coastguards rescued 31 migrants trying to cross the English Channel overnight after the engine of one small boat cut out and the other dinghy began to take in water, local authorities in France said on Sunday.
British authorities pick up 49 suspected migrants in Channel: reports

British border and coastguards picked up 49 suspected migrants on Thursday as they were trying to cross the Channel from France in small boats, according to...
Reuters

