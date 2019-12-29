Global  

Italy avalanches kill 4 in 24 hours, including woman and 2 girls

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A skier in the Dolomite Mountains died Sunday after being struck by an avalanche, the fourth person to be killed in a 24-hour period in avalanches in the Italian Alps.
