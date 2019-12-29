Global  

'World's oldest rhino' dies in Tanzania at 57

Reuters India Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A rhino believed to the world's oldest has died at the age of 57 in a Tanzanian conservation area, authorities said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fausta, the world's oldest rhino, dies in Tanzania, aged 57

Fausta, a female black rhino, died of natural causes while in a refuge in the Ngorongoro Crater.
Sydney Morning Herald

World's 'oldest rhino' dies in Tanzania aged 57

The female rhino is believed to have died of natural causes, according to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority. The average rhino age in the wild is...
Deutsche Welle

