You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia It's been 54 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and for 50 years it stood as rock-solid. All that changed with a 2013 Supreme Court case in Shelby v.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:41Published on December 2, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state's electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this...

Reuters 1 day ago



A federal judge will not reverse Georgia’s decision to purge 100,000 voters Georgia does not have to reinstate almost 100,000 voters removed from its rolls this month, a federal judge ruled Friday, backing the state over activists who...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago





Tweets about this