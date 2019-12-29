Snoop Dogg Has a Full-Time Blunt Roller On Staff, Pays Him $40-50k Annually Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

During an interview with Howard Stern and Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg reveals that he has a full-time staffer whose only job is to roll blunts for him. During an interview with Howard Stern and Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg reveals that he has a full-time staffer whose only job is to roll blunts for him. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Snoop Dogg Finds Offset's Clone On Instagram THE ‘GRAM – One of Snoop Dogg’s biggest talents besides rapping and smoking buds is being a part-time comedian on his Instagram account. Produced: Pro (Jaysn.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:08Published on November 9, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this