U.S. Saw Highest Number Of Mass Killings On Record In 2019

Newsy Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
U.S. Saw Highest Number Of Mass Killings On Record In 2019Watch VideoIn 2019, the U.S. saw its highest number of mass killings on record — 41. 

That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press in coordination with USA Today and Northeastern University. It has data dating back to the 1970s. Until 2019, 2006 had the highest number of mass killings at 38. 

Mass...
News video: U.S. Saw Highest Number Of Mass Killings On Record In 2019

U.S. Saw Highest Number Of Mass Killings On Record In 2019 00:56

 The deadliest attack in 2019 was the shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people.

Recent related news from verified sources

US saw highest number of mass killings on record in 2019, database reveals

Researchers say 41 mass killings claimed 211 lives this year, even as the overall homicide rate fell.
BBC News

US hits record number of mass killings in 2019

Thirty-three of 41 mass killings involved firearms, a database shows. The incidents killed a combined 211 people.
Deutsche Welle

