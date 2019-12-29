U.S. Saw Highest Number Of Mass Killings On Record In 2019

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoIn 2019, the U.S. saw its highest number of mass killings on record — 41.



That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press in coordination with USA Today and Northeastern University. It has data dating back to the 1970s. Until 2019, 2006 had the highest number of mass killings at 38.



Mass... Watch VideoIn 2019, the U.S. saw its highest number of mass killings on record — 41.That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press in coordination with USA Today and Northeastern University. It has data dating back to the 1970s. Until 2019, 2006 had the highest number of mass killings at 38.Mass 👓 View full article

