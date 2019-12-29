US conducts airstrikes against Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack

Karthik Sridharan RT @LouDobbs: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/i1oH8r9… 37 seconds ago Rebecca Mireles RT @IdahoLady7: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/aQgIja… 6 minutes ago Colleen❌ RT @NoahDeplorable: Retaliation air strikes against Iran and Syria by President Trump were warranted! US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syri… 8 minutes ago Tomy US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/VUGpCEGUEx 18 minutes ago robert. RT @GregMannarino: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/MiG… 37 minutes ago Adrian Lewis "US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack" via FOX N… https://t.co/0cxYlhHiQj 50 minutes ago Adrian Lewis "US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed proxy forces in Iraq, Syria" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/ZtY3jYhjJg 50 minutes ago