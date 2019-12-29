Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US conducts airstrikes against Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday — days after a U.S. defense contractor was killed at a military compound in a rocket attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel 04:50

 Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

US attacks Iran-backed militia bases in Iraq and Syria

The air strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack on an Iraqi base that killed a US contractor.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersSifyNPRWorldNewsFrance 24USATODAY.comNYTimes.com

US contractor killed in Iraq rocket attack, troops wounded

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, U.S....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

RealKSridharan

Karthik Sridharan RT @LouDobbs: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/i1oH8r9… 37 seconds ago

Rebeccasmybecca

Rebecca Mireles RT @IdahoLady7: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/aQgIja… 6 minutes ago

ColleenV89

Colleen❌ RT @NoahDeplorable: Retaliation air strikes against Iran and Syria by President Trump were warranted! US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syri… 8 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/VUGpCEGUEx 18 minutes ago

Juanalbafernan2

robert. RT @GregMannarino: US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack https://t.co/MiG… 37 minutes ago

8dckvkvjbk

Adrian Lewis "US conducts airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack" via FOX N… https://t.co/0cxYlhHiQj 50 minutes ago

8dckvkvjbk

Adrian Lewis "US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed proxy forces in Iraq, Syria" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/ZtY3jYhjJg 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.