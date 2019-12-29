Global  

Two people reportedly dead in Texas church shooting

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A man has reportedly opened fire with a shotgun during communion in a Texas church before being shot by a parishioner; two people are dead and one is critical.
Recent related news from verified sources

Two dead, one critically wounded when gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas

Two people were dead and one was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a North Texas church, authorities said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesReuters IndiaFOXNews.comIndependent

At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.
Reuters


CarolShe

Carol Sheldon RT @SBSNews: A man has reportedly opened fire with a shotgun during communion in a Texas church before being shot by a parishioner; two peo… 9 minutes ago

HindmanDebra

Deb H small business owner RT @chvn951: Two people are reportedly dead and one person is in critical condition following a shooting at a Texas church the first Sunday… 34 minutes ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @ABC7News: BREAKING: Two people killed in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday. One of the people who died was reportedly t… 45 minutes ago

chvn951

CHVN Radio Two people are reportedly dead and one person is in critical condition following a shooting at a Texas church the f… https://t.co/snrsnjmfuS 1 hour ago

reverend_thom

Mike Thom Two people are reportedly dead and one person is in critical condition following a shooting at a Texas church the f… https://t.co/5Uu5Nl2f0O 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Two people reportedly dead in Texas church shooting - https://t.co/ADyiePY957 1 hour ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA BREAKING: Two people killed in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday. One of the people who died was re… https://t.co/AhmskovQ69 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News A man has reportedly opened fire with a shotgun during communion in a Texas church before being shot by a parishion… https://t.co/R9w36zqWi0 2 hours ago

