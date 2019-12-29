Global  

Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorism attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States. Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the..

Putin: we hope Trump visits Russia for Victory Day in May

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while he hoped his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would come to Moscow next year, he currently had no plans to meet Trump. Chris Dignam has more.

Putin thanks Trump for stopping terrorism in Russia

The Russian president says cooperation from US intelligence has prevented attacks within his country.
BBC News

Putin thanks Trump for tip to thwart terrorist acts in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent "acts...
Reuters

