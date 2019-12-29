Global  

News24.com | WATCH | Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

News24 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late on Saturday.
News video: Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration 00:54

 Five people stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

*New York:* An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24SBSWorldNewsSeattle TimesFOXNews.com

Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on synagogue, shops in London

Incident comes just several hours after five people were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi's house in New York while they celebrated Hanukkah
Haaretz


