Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Newsy Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not GuiltyWatch VideoThe suspect in a stabbing at a New York home during a Hanukkah celebration has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He was arraigned Sunday. 

Authorities say a man entered the home and started stabbing people as they celebrated the seventh night of Hanukkah. New York Gov....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty 01:10

 The man accused of stabbing five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in New York has been arrested on attempted murder charges.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Identified As Grafton Thomas [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Identified As Grafton Thomas

The suspect in the Saturday night synagogue attack in Rockland County has been identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake. He's charged with five counts of attempted murder and one..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect Charged In Stabbing Attack At Rabbi's New York Home

Police have arrested a man who is charged with attempted murder and burglary after a stabbing attack at a rabbi's home in New York.
NPR Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesFOXNews.comSifyAl JazeeraFrance 24

New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during a Hanukkah celebration, an attack Governor Andrew Cuomo has...
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comAl JazeeraSifyFOXNews.comIndiaTimesNPR

Tweets about this

kfor

KFOR The suspect in a string of stabbings during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's Monsey, New York home was found wit… https://t.co/d2hdda7XsJ 25 seconds ago

RayvzBlanca1

Raymond lee veazey RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A man stabbed 5 people at a Hasidic rabbi’s suburban New York home during a Hanukkah celebration. A suspect was… 34 seconds ago

Bliss3240

🎉🎆Hannah🎉🎆 RT @danielleradin: The suspect in a string of stabbings during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's Monsey, New York, home was found with "b… 4 minutes ago

danielleradin

Danielle Radin The suspect in a string of stabbings during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's Monsey, New York, home was found wi… https://t.co/AzN28nq9MP 6 minutes ago

maidment_sandra

Sandy Maidment RT @IrvingSpud: “ A suspect entered the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, a suburb north of New York City, during a Hanukkah celebr… 6 minutes ago

Destiny22Ginger

Ginger #ImpeachDonaldTrump Monsey stabbing: Suspect in Hanukkah celebration stabbings arrested with 'blood all over him,' source says - CNN https://t.co/GcUuIxv9WZ 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.