2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting

Newsy Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church ShootingWatch VideoThis is a developing story: Two people are dead and one other is seriously injured after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas. 

We don't know much, but officials say they believe the shooter is among those three people. It's not clear if the shooter is dead or alive. A witness told one local news...
News video: Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14

 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.

Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church [Video]Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement [Video]2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published


At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.
Reuters Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukMediaiteTMZ.comTIMEDeutsche WelleJapan Today

Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, according to officials.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche Welle

