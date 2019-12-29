Global  

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

Japan Today Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New York's governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was…
News video: A spike in domestic violence murders in 2019

A spike in domestic violence murders in 2019 02:09

 A spike in domestic violence murders in 2019

Governor: Stabbing an attack of domestic terrorism [Video]Governor: Stabbing an attack of domestic terrorism

An attack on a New York rabbi's home in which five people were stabbed was an act of domestic terrorism, the state's governor has said.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Knife rampage at rabbi's home was 'domestic terrorism', says governor

The governor says he wants New York to become the first US state to have a domestic terrorism law targetting people who generate fear based on race, colour,...
The Age

New York governor: Hanukkah knife attack act of 'domestic terror'

Andrew Cuomo said he wanted New York to become the first US state to have a 'domestic terrorism' law.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •RIA Nov.FT.comengadgetSBSFrance 24Mediaite

