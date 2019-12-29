Editor In the US, knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says @SightMagazine #Hannukah… https://t.co/0xoQT6cUqO 1 minute ago

eggry RT @Reuters: Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says https://t.co/C74hdhRKUu https://t.co/PFa25TWxda 14 minutes ago

Karlis Herrera RT @VancouverSun: Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, governor says https://t.co/6LeBCJ8Vkb https://t.co/bds2s0zq1m 19 minutes ago

rashid aldosari RT @Reuters: Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says https://t.co/q7ELp8A6NB https://t.co/zcK9LWrbfh 24 minutes ago

Arun Thomas RT @ReutersUS: Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says https://t.co/xvwkTHDh7x https://t.co/FJnAvUZ6MC 27 minutes ago

Ottawa Sun Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, governor says https://t.co/zIlUBkSwjA https://t.co/XHkYi1Atzx 28 minutes ago

Eva Pronaki RT @Reuters: Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says https://t.co/NxlKUTjeWr https://t.co/wJBWnzQozY 40 minutes ago