Threat Of Wildfires Not Enough To Cancel Sydney's New Year's Eve Fireworks

NPR Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Thousands have called for the iconic Sydney fireworks display to be canceled because of record heat and fire. Australian officials say they will go ahead unless conditions are declared catastrophic.
