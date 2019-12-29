Global  

Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife, singer Linda Perry

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry. Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support. No […]
