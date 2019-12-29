Global  

Ontario hockey players channel young Gretzky in new Tim Hortons commercial

CTV News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A new Tim Hortons ad about Wayne Gretzky getting an autograph from the restaurant founder and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman stars two young Ontario hockey players.
