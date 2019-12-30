Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Ambassador To Germany Calls On Europe To Outlaw Hezbollah

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The US ambassador to Germany has called on European countries to outlaw Hezbollah in its entirety after pointing the finger at the Lebanese resistance movement for a recent rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

“Now would be a good time for our European allies to follow the lead of the German...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.