Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Do Muslims Matter In Modi’s India? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Since sweeping to power for the second time in May of 2019, Narendra Modi and his BJP government have delivered within six months what they have been promising to their chauvinistic Hindutvadi supporters. Kashmir’s special status as a state is gone with Article 370. The site for the historic Babri Masjid is now cleared for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The women at the front lines of India's citizenship law protests

The women at the front lines of India's citizenship law protests 02:56

 Having battled everyday sexism, female students come out in full force against bill excluding Muslims.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government [Video]Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government

Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker Gulzar has taken an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as well as the current political scenario in India.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:40Published

‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor [Video]‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor

JDU Vice-President and political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Modi government has itself on numerous occasions said that the NPR is the first step towards NRC.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India: Despite Modi defending citizenship law, protests continue

At least 25 dead so far in protests as PM Narendra Modi says India's 200 million Muslims 'need not worry'.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •France 24Seattle TimesHaaretzMENAFN.com

Internet restrictions ahead of fresh India protests

Internet restrictions ahead of fresh India protestsLUCKNOW: Mobile internet was cut on Friday in parts of India’s most populous state and thousands of riot police were deployed as authorities readied for fresh...
WorldNews Also reported by •MENAFN.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afridi_ajmair

AJMAIR AFRIDI @_SJPeace_ @ChangeAgentSA There is the real face for Modi, I feel if the current satution stay till end of 2020. It… https://t.co/ijbl3CKgzr 12 hours ago

HaiderYAbdulla

*Haider @TulsiGabbard Modi/BJP/RSS a Terrorist group in control of India! I guess its only a matter of time before the worl… https://t.co/z5h5JDSXpm 14 hours ago

AhsanNadeem93

Ahsan Nadeem @the_warhead @majorgauravarya @ImranKhanPTI @peaceforchange But why am i talking logically with u You hate muslims… https://t.co/VbiIUcpTdX 19 hours ago

HaiderYAbdulla

*Haider It truly amazes me that no one is calling Modi/BJP/RSS a Terrorist group in control of India yet! I guess its only… https://t.co/KhSvnpqwP8 1 day ago

HaiderYAbdulla

*Haider @i_theindian Modi/BJP/RSS is a Terrorist group in control of India! I guess its only a matter of time before the wo… https://t.co/I1H31ALPf0 1 day ago

Sunnypassionz

Sunny @GopalGopalok @Adnanmughal43 @ImranKhanPTI ENDIA Game is over, whole india is burning , what pakistan couldnt do h… https://t.co/JlU8ZN2ELz 2 days ago

Ishfaq06375898

Ishfaq ahmed khan. Pakistan @cjwerleman @Fahad_PTI That's nice that's the real basic it's a good positive attitude specially from the Muslims b… https://t.co/RhezV8FsD1 2 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Do Muslims Matter In Modi’s India? – OpEd https://t.co/s0YDEKQsS3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.