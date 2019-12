Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Everyone’s favorite potty-mouthed, butt-faced mercenary will live to see another screen. What is Deadpool without a fourth wall to break? Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular anti-hero, confirmed there is a Deadpool 3 on the way. “We’re working on it right now, the whole team,” he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on... 👓 View full article