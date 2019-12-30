Global  

Church Shooting: Two People Dead, One Victim In Critical Condition In White Settlement, Texas

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A gunman killed one and injured another person during a service at a church in White Settlement, Texas, before a parishioner shot him dead.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Church of Christ on Sunday morning after receiving a call about a shooting and gunshot wounds. 

In a graphic livestreamed video from the...
News video: 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement 00:47

 Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.

The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting [Video]The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting

The White Settlement Police Department holds a second news conference following the fatal shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 15:55Published

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack [Video]Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published


At least two dead in Texas church shooting - media reports

At least two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local media reported on...
Predawn fire leaves 2 dead, 1 missing in Sendai

Two people were found dead and one man remains unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a house early Wednesday in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai,...
