Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*New York:* An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday, officials said. The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to local hospitals — two in critical condition — the Orthodox Jewish Public...
News video: Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration 00:54

 Five people stabbed during New York Hanukkah celebration

Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb [Video]Local reaction to 5 people being stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb

A man walked into a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in a New York suburb Saturday night and began stabbing people, witnesses say. Five victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to..

Fire destroys home in North Boston [Video]Fire destroys home in North Boston

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in north Boston.

News24.com | WATCH | Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late on Saturday.
News24 Also reported by •ReutersSBSWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on synagogue, shops in London

Incident comes just several hours after five people were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi's house in New York while they celebrated Hanukkah
Haaretz

therealgloria

GzG RT @NYDailyNews: Synagogue congregants in fear after five Jews wounded in machete attack https://t.co/TQDloXSDGm https://t.co/T2GDc5M2EK 2 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Synagogue congregants in fear after five Jews wounded in machete attack https://t.co/TQDloXSDGm https://t.co/T2GDc5M2EK 3 minutes ago

Pagramma148

m.l. RT @PoliticusSarah: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Trump is fomenting hate after Hanukkah stabbing in New York wounded five people. https://t.co/rP… 7 minutes ago

AmericaWntn

WNTN America RT @NPR: JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the stabbing attack that wounded five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, last… 8 minutes ago

DSADianne

Dianne M. Daniels RT @politicususa: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Trump is fomenting hate after Hanukkah stabbing in New York wounded five people. https://t.co/xP13… 9 minutes ago

ElpidioLeonel

Leonel RT @Students_Bernie: Bernie Sanders spoke at a Des Moines menorah lighting after five people were wounded in stabbing at rabbi’s home in Ne… 11 minutes ago

EsmeeRasky

esmee karsky RT @AJC_Paris: AJC Europe Director @srodan appeared on @FRANCE24 today to discuss the most recent #antisemitic attack in #Monsey. By drawin… 16 minutes ago

AJC_Paris

AJC Paris AJC Europe Director @srodan appeared on @FRANCE24 today to discuss the most recent #antisemitic attack in #Monsey.… https://t.co/p44RAjSEgz 23 minutes ago

