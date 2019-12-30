Global  

North Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive' security measures as nuclear deadline approaches

France 24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.
News video: U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' 01:36

 The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.

Kim Jong Un attends military meeting to possibly 'boost' country's miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un attends military meeting to possibly 'boost' country's miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

North Korea's Kim Jong-un calls for 'offensive measures' ahead of nuclear talks deadline


Telegraph.co.uk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges 'offensive' security measures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set...
IndiaTimes

