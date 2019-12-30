Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges 'offensive' security measures

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said. Kim suggested action in the areas of foreign affairs, the munitions industry and armed forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' 00:37

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas. However, officials have remained...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un attends military meeting to possibly 'boost' country's miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un attends military meeting to possibly 'boost' country's miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NKorea's Kim urges 'offensive' measures

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has referred to taking 'offensive security measures' as a deadline he set for the US to restart talks is close to expiring.
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesFrance 24BBC NewsReuters

Kim may announce US talks suspension in New Year address: Expert

Seoul, Dec 21 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might announce the suspension of nuclear talks with the US when he delivers his New Year's Day address or...
Sify


Tweets about this

WCJB20

WCJB-TV20 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measure… https://t.co/pf9m7ccfWP 4 minutes ago

OCG27

Oscar Jr.Colón RT @politico: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measures” to protect… 5 minutes ago

jeongminnkim

Jeongmin Kim Kim Jong Un, the 3rd hereditary ruler of N.Korea’s Kim family, assumed the position of “Supreme Commander of the Ko… https://t.co/jWk2xKRUqC 22 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol North Korean leader #KimJongUn has called for "offensive measures" to strengthen security ahead of a #NewYear speec… https://t.co/lyoVQC18d7 29 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for “positive and offensive measures” to ensure se… https://t.co/jh1XzHvFdO 30 minutes ago

russmove

Russell RT @nbcsandiego: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified "offensive measures" to prote… 33 minutes ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - KIM JONG UN CALLS FOR OFFENSIVE MEASURES AHEAD OF DEADLINE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un c… https://t.co/93pB5EH0KP 39 minutes ago

PairsonnalitesU

Stigmabase | UN UTC -7 | KR — How Trump's North Korea nuclear talks gambit came undone: When Trump walked out of his first summit… https://t.co/U7EwkRJPbl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.