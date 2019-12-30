North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges 'offensive' security measures
Monday, 30 December 2019 () North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said. Kim suggested action in the areas of foreign affairs, the munitions industry and armed forces.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas. However, officials have remained...