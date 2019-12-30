Trump’s Decision That Shook The World – OpEd

Monday, 30 December 2019 () Of the many explosive controversies surrounding President Trump in 2019, one that was tucked in between the Mueller Report and the infamous impeachment-inducing phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president may stand as the most significant of all.
You may recall that it was a quintessentially Trumpian decision –...
1. There are less billionaires in 2019 than 2018. Forbes removed 247 people from their list. 2. Kylie Jenner became “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.” 3. Three billionaires, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump are running for president in 2020. 4. The top 1 percent is more...