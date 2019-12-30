Global  

Victim of bushfire crisis makes moving plea over Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Victim of bushfire crisis makes moving plea over Sydney New Year's Eve fireworksAs debate rages over whether to cancel Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks, a woman personally touched by the bushfires crisis has made a public request.The woman, who previously said she'd been in favour of shutting down the fireworks...
Recent related news from verified sources

Harbour fireworks will feel surreal this year, but the show must go on

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display benefits both the community and the economy.
The Age

Australian cities snuffing fireworks as fire danger worsens

PERTH, Australia (AP) — New Year’s Eve fireworks in Australia’s capital city have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat,...
Seattle Times

