Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US church shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Khaleej Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church

Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church 01:03

 Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack [Video]Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement [Video]2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shooting at church in Texas leaves at least two dead

One victim died at the scene and another died en route to the hospital, MedStar told CBS News.
CBS News

At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.
Reuters Also reported by •SBSReuters IndiaTMZ.comSifyJapan Today

Tweets about this

jaytalkingwbz

Bradley Jay #Americans have to ask themselves if all the #shooting #deaths in the U.S. are a big deal or not. We talk like they… https://t.co/joR1ZyfqZT 47 seconds ago

GhostFacz

Que♏️🦂 Gunman kills two people in Texas church shooting https://t.co/4XCxgbSO0y via @nypost 2 minutes ago

Bkp34611318

Bkp RT @ASavageNation: TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING; ARMED PARISHIONERS SHOT HIM DEAD......MORE GUNS=LESS DEATHS-'every jew a 22' https://t.co/P9cxgF… 7 minutes ago

sinygirl16

Lisa With so many mass shootings lately here is another one YET this would have been a whole lot worse had so many paris… https://t.co/UoFuRN1VZJ 8 minutes ago

CarloTValentin1

Carlo T Valentin RT @FOX4: UPDATE: 2 church members have died after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement this morning. Gunman was k… 9 minutes ago

thetotalplug

thetotalplug Texas Church Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Plus Suspect https://t.co/dAhjJXgmnc 10 minutes ago

Newsthedaily

The daily BREAKING: Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead and One Injured, Gunman Stopped After Being Shot By Armed Church… https://t.co/4p5AL3Z09k 20 minutes ago

news_todaywordl

news-today-breaking-world-daily BREAKING: Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead and One Injured, Gunman Stopped After Being Shot By Armed Church… https://t.co/9hfv7vfX8S 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.