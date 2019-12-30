US church shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Bradley Jay #Americans have to ask themselves if all the #shooting #deaths in the U.S. are a big deal or not. We talk like they… https://t.co/joR1ZyfqZT 47 seconds ago Que♏️🦂 Gunman kills two people in Texas church shooting https://t.co/4XCxgbSO0y via @nypost 2 minutes ago Bkp RT @ASavageNation: TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING; ARMED PARISHIONERS SHOT HIM DEAD......MORE GUNS=LESS DEATHS-'every jew a 22' https://t.co/P9cxgF… 7 minutes ago Lisa With so many mass shootings lately here is another one YET this would have been a whole lot worse had so many paris… https://t.co/UoFuRN1VZJ 8 minutes ago Carlo T Valentin RT @FOX4: UPDATE: 2 church members have died after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement this morning. Gunman was k… 9 minutes ago thetotalplug Texas Church Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Plus Suspect https://t.co/dAhjJXgmnc 10 minutes ago The daily BREAKING: Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead and One Injured, Gunman Stopped After Being Shot By Armed Church… https://t.co/4p5AL3Z09k 20 minutes ago news-today-breaking-world-daily BREAKING: Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead and One Injured, Gunman Stopped After Being Shot By Armed Church… https://t.co/9hfv7vfX8S 20 minutes ago